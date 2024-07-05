Barclays Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $185.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $174.99 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $112.82 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

