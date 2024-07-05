Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 17,100,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,032,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

