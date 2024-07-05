Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.02.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 17,100,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,032,784. The firm has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

