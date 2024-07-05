Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Trading Down 3.2%

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.91 and last traded at $80.91. 16,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 18,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Bank First Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 169.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

