Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Up 6.6% in June

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 0.3 %

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $11,467,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $1,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 111,578 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.