B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35). Approximately 258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).
B.S.D Crown Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of £36.22 million and a P/E ratio of 25.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 11.87.
B.S.D Crown Company Profile
B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.
