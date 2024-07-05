Azarias Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 453,454 shares during the period. EZCORP makes up about 2.5% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 48,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 215,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $563.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $273,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

