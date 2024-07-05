Azarias Capital Management L.P. Has $12.11 Million Position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings makes up approximately 5.1% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.73% of Hooker Furnishings worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 66.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hooker Furnishings

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Report on HOFT

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,905. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $144.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $93.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is 235.90%.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.