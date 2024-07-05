Azarias Capital Management L.P. Buys 8,011 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.83. 15,167,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

