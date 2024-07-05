Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

