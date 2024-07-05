Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 935 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 830 ($10.50) to GBX 935 ($11.83) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 608 ($7.69) to GBX 624 ($7.89) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AUTO
Auto Trader Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
See Also
