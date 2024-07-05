ATS (TSE:ATS) Shares Down 2.5%

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$43.50 and last traded at C$43.59. Approximately 163,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 219,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.26.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.10. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of C$791.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

