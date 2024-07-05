Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AY. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $4,007,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

