ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 161.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,112,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $23.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,071.41. The company had a trading volume of 779,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $974.14 and a 200-day moving average of $914.20. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.