Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 70 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $603,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,139.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.19. The company had a trading volume of 388,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,319. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $538.80 and a 200 day moving average of $526.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.