Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 119 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CI traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.76. 329,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,875. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.03 and a 200-day moving average of $333.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

