Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,396,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,164,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,948,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $459,398,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,285,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,757,643. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

