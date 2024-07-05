Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $118.36. The company had a trading volume of 333,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

