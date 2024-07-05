Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.89. 28,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,240. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.02. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

