Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 160,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 41,965 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.81. 9,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

