Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,142,000 after purchasing an additional 63,371 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,012,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,215,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,247,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the period.

GSLC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.15. 45,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,844. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

