Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,091 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 2,612,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874,464. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

