Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 829 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $668.95. 481,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $187.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $444.19 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $621.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.40.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

