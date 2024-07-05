Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $690.28. 655,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $638.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $691.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

