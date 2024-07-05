Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,707 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 203,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 112,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.