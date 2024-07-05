ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Cap of $26.04 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $26.04 million and $1.38 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03971135 USD and is down -7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,339,873.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

