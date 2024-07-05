ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stake Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,866 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.62% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 380,225 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,968,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. 575,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,998. The stock has a market cap of $956.96 million, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.67%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARR shares. StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

