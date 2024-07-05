Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $57.63 million and $2.17 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00044089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.