Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 470 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.94). 276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471 ($5.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,006 ($12.72) to GBX 967 ($12.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 406.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

