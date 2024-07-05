Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 470 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.94). 276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471 ($5.96).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,006 ($12.72) to GBX 967 ($12.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AQX
Aquis Exchange Stock Performance
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aquis Exchange
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.