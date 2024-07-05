Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.46. Applied Digital shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 478,342 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Applied Digital Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 161,250 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

