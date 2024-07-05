Analyzing Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) & Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -67.15% -182.98% -42.46% Dine Brands Global 10.59% -35.31% 5.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Dine Brands Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $5.95 million 2.72 -$4.00 million ($1.99) -3.88 Dine Brands Global $831.07 million 0.63 $97.18 million $5.62 6.07

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dine Brands Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Reborn Coffee and Dine Brands Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Dine Brands Global 0 2 5 0 2.71

Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $58.57, indicating a potential upside of 71.56%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Volatility & Risk

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Reborn Coffee on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

