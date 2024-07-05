Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price at $59.11

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENE. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

XENE opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.26. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

