Analysts Offer Predictions for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,108.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

