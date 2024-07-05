Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Down to $36.15

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.15, but opened at $35.00. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 39,609 shares changing hands.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $717.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.