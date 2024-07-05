American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 265 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

QQQ stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386,750. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $494.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.63.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.