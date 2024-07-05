American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

AHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $15.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,504,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $7,763,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $42,337,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

