Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2 %

AMZN opened at $197.59 on Monday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,548 shares of company stock worth $12,774,204 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.