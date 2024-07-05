Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Up 1.9%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $191.47 and last traded at $190.92. Approximately 4,689,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 20,928,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

