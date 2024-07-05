Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 134.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 22,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% in the third quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 28,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,820 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $190.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,359,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,276,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.05 and a 200-day moving average of $155.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $190.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

