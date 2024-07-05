Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $7.70

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $7.50 to $7.70 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.49.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,529,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,894,000 after acquiring an additional 281,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,292,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,312,000 after buying an additional 99,374 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 139,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

