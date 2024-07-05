Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.