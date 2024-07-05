Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFN. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AFN stock opened at C$52.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$45.96 and a 12-month high of C$64.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.27.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.34). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Featured Articles

