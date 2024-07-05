aelf (ELF) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $226.85 million and $16.14 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,460,864 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.