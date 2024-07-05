Aecon Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report released on Monday, July 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.32.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

TSE:ARE opened at C$14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

