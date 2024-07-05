AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76. 5,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 3,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

