ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading Down 4%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. 10,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 63,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

