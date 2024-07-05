Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Adecoagro by 410.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 546,465 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 15.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Articles

