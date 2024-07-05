Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 95.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,654 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after acquiring an additional 561,352 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 410.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 546,465 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $4,174,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $2,919,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
