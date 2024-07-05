Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.02 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $251.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.