Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.02 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $251.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.