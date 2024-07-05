Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading Up 1.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 2,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Acasti Pharma Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
